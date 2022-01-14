Migration crisis: 16 people force the PL-BY border, barbed wire damaged

“On 13 January 16 people tried to cross the border illegally. In the section of the Polish Border Guard in Narewka and the Polish Border Guard in Michałowo, a group of 16 foreigners approached the border line. Foreigners did not cross the border. Damaged barbed wire was found in several sections of the border,” the Border Guard wrote on Twitter.

Moreover, the prosecutor’s office and the Border Guard managed to take down a criminal group that smuggled illegal migrants from Belarus to the EU. The services detained nine people and secured huge amounts of money.

Migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border



Last year, the Border Guard recorded 39,700 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. In December, there were over 1,700 attempts, 8,900 in November, 17,500 in October, 7,700 in September, and 3,500 in August.

A ban on stay in the strip encompassing 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus was introduced for three months, from December 1 to March 1. The inhabitants and emergency services are excluded from this ban. Previously, a state of emergency was in force in the same area.

By mid-2022, a barrier equipped with motion sensors as well as day and night cameras is to be erected on the 180-kilometre section of the border.