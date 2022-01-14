COVID-19: 16,047 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 16,047 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 4,281,482 including 414,028 still active. The number of active cases increased from 412,555 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 423 new fatalities – 153 from COVID-19 alone and 270 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. This is the highest number during the fourth wave of the pandemic. The death toll in Poland increased to 101,841.

So far, 328 cases of SARS-CoV-2 in the Omicron mutation have been detected in Poland. This means that over the last 4 weeks, this variant already accounts for 10 percent of all infections in the country.

According to the ministry, 226,269 people are quarantined and 3,765,613 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 414,028 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Friday a total of 49,115,019 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,400,739 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,600 out of 2,758 available.

As of Friday morning, as many as 321,083,574 coronavirus cases, 5,540,397 deaths and 264,280,127 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 65,236,475, India has the second most with 36,582,129 cases and Brazil third with 22,815,827.