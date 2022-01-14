Poland’s CPI up 8.6 pct y/y in December – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 8.6 percent year on year and by 0.9 percent month on month in December 2021, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Friday.

In an earlier flash estimate, GUS said December’s inflation was up 8.6 percent year on year and 0.9 percent month on month.

In November, prices of consumer goods and services increased by 7.8 percent year on year and 1.0 percent month on month.

Summing up inflation figures for 2021, GUS also said the annual average inflation in Poland reached 5.1 percent last year, which compares to a 3.4 percent figure in 2020.