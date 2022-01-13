Russia does not want democracy to win in Belarus: Tsikhanouskaya’s adviser

The potential victory of democracy in Belarus is not in Moscow’s interest, which is why the Kremlin lends the Minsk regime a helping hand in suppressing the opposition, said Franak Viačorka, a Senior Adviser to the Belarusian oppositionist leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, in an interview with TVP World.

He stressed that on the one hand, Aliaksandr Lukashenka and Vladimir Putin have a symbiotic relationship, on the other hand, they do not like each other. However, Putin is the only ally Lukashenka has, so he has to act amicably.

Mr Viačorka went on, saying that members of the international community should as a whole demand releasing and rehabilitating the political prisoners in Belarus. He added that there was evidence of numerous acts of harassment, tortures and other violations of human rights by the regime officers, as well as tortures and attempts of blackmailing the prisoners.

In this context, Ms Tsikhanouskaya’s adviser stated that first actions on creating a sort of an international tribunal against Lukashenka’s regime and its crimes have already been made.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya met in Lithuania on Wednesday with its president Gintanas Nauseda to thank for all the support Lithuania grants the Belarusian nation. Together with the officials, she discussed the 5th package of sanctions and the need for launching the 6th one “to close the loopholes.”

Ms Tsikhanouskaya also expressed gratitude for all forms of aid for relocants who flee to avoid repressions from the Minsk regime.

Mr Viačorka highlighted the fact that Lithuania is very supportive, providing 20,000 shelters to Belarusians, including many journalists and political and human rights activists. The aid also manifests in the international arena, together with Poland.

He also spoke about joint events with Lithuania and Poland in 2022, which is the year of Francysk Skaryna – a first printer Grand Duchy of Lithuania, “but also a person who personalised the Belarusian and European identity.”

“This year will help connect Belarus and European history, primarily with Poland, Lithuania and Czech Republic,” he said.