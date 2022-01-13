Lower house adopts amendment to education law

The lower house of the Polish parliament has passed an amendment to the education law despite opposition fears that it will give regional education supervisors too much control.

Dubbed ‘Lex Czarnek’ by its critics, after Poland’s education minister Przemyslaw Czarnek, the new law brings in a number of changes to the Polish education system.

Under it school heads will have to obtain the local supervisor’s permission to invite associations or organisations into their schools. Any guests invited to a school will also have to submit in advance detailed information on lesson plans and materials they might use.

The education ministry has justified the law saying it will improve the functioning of schools and prevent unwanted influences gaining access to them.

Czarek, known for his conservative views, has said regional education supervisors should have the right to block anything that poses a “threat to the morality of children”.

Critics claim it will be used to ban any organisation that fails to conform to the conservative values of the minister and the government.

Participation of a pupil in classes conducted by associations or organisations will also require the written consent of a parent or guardian.

The amendment also stipulates that a school head can be sacked, without notice, if they have failed to follow the recommendations of the regional supervisor.