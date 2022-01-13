Sejm removes VAT on food, gas, energy

The Sejm, the lower of house of parliament, on Thursday passed a law temporarily scrapping VAT on food, gas and energy under a government scheme designed to shield Poles from the effects of rising inflation.
The law, passed unanimously as an amendment to existing VAT legislation, also cuts the VAT on fuel to 8 percent and on heating to 5 percent.
The new VAT rates will be in force from February 1 to July 31.
On Thursday Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, said the anti-inflation measures will save households up to several hundred zlotys a month.
Morawiecki said the plan was the government’s answer to Poland’s current situation, in which it “is facing a global crisis, and inflation crisis, a post-pandemic crisis, an economic crisis.”
Inflation in Poland rose to 8.6 percent in December.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69