Ruling party scorns European Commission’s demands for payment of fines

A spokesperson for Poland’s ruling party, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, has described demands by the European Commission (EC) that Poland pays fines levied on it for failing to shut down a lignite mine as “groundless and unfair”.

Last year, the Czech government took Poland to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) over the alleged negative cross-border environmental impact of the Turow lignite mine, which lies close to the Czech border in south-west Poland. In September 2021, the CJEU imposed a daily fine of EUR 500,000 on Poland for failing to suspend operations at the mine.

The European Commission said on Thursday that two summons to pay the fines had been sent to Poland but no money had yet been received by the EC.

PiS spokeswoman Anita Czerwinska expressed her outrage at the EC’s comments at a press conference later on Thursday.

“We will certainly not agree to several thousand people in the region being deprived of electricity and jobs,” she said, calling the EC’s actions “absolutely groundless and unfair”.

The Polish government maintains the fines are unjust and refuses to pay up.