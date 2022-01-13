EC reports it did not receive money for not closing Turów mine

The European Commission informed that no money had yet been received by the EC. Poland states that they could not shut down the facility because it would have left thousands of nearby households without power in winter.

Last year, the Czech government took Poland to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), and in September 2021, the CJEU imposed a daily fine on Poland of EUR 500,000 for failing to suspend operations at the mine.

The Czechs want the mine, which is owned by the Polish state-controlled energy company PGE and located near the Czech border, closed owing to fears that it has an adverse effect on groundwater in the region.

EC spokesperson, Balazs Ujvari, said at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday that the Commission’s task was to collect the fines from Poland which were imposed by the CJEU. He pointed out that a “standard procedure” had been launched concerning this issue by sending a request for payment.

Mr Ujvari added that if the Polish authorities failed to pay the fines, the EC had procedures in place to recover the money from the penalties and that this would be done by deducting the amount of payment, mentioned in the first request, from funds the member states receive from the EU budget.

In October, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated that his government would not close the mine in Turów.

“It would be hard to imagine that Poland, on command or upon the recommendation of a certain judge of the EU’s Court of Justice, would deprive dozens of thousands of its citizens of heat, thousands of workers of their jobs and millions of Poles of electricity,” PM Morawiecki said, adding that the potential closure of the mine would scrap 4 to 7 percent of the Polish energy system.

Meanwhile, new Czech Environment Minister Anna Hubackova said on Thursday she was ready to reach a deal with Poland next week over the disputed mine.

“I am prepared to go to Poland, to Warsaw, with a final offer of an agreement, or signed contract, or to discuss closing a deal,” Hubackova said after meeting local representatives on the Czech side of the border, neighbouring the area where the Turów mine is located.

She added that a previous draft agreement from September was acceptable to the Czech government, yet the consensus was not reached.