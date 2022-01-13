Josep Borrell congratulates FM Rau on OSCE Permanent Council debate

The head of the EU’s diplomacy Josep Borrell congratulated Poland’s FM Zbigniew Rau on Thursday’s debate during a session of the Permanent Council of the OSCE dedicated chiefly to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

With Poland’s Chairmanship in the OSCE beginning on January 1, Polish FM Zbigniew Rau, having taken up the role as the organisation’s Chairperson-in-Office, said in Vienna on Thursday that his country’s tenure would focus on helping alleviate existing disputes within the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and added that “the risk of war in the OSCE area is now greater than it has ever been in the last 30 years.”

“Strong support to his call to reinvigorate the debate on European security – in full respect of OSCE principles,” High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell tweeted.

Congratulations to @RauZbigniew as CiO #OSCE2022POL.

— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) January 13, 2022