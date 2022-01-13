No infection rise in schools, minister reports

Artur Reszko/PAP

The first few days of regular schooling have not led to an increase in Covid in schools, Poland’s health minister said on Thursday.

Polish schoolchildren returned to regular classes on January 10 following a switch to remote learning in December.

Adam Niedzielski told a press conference that there has been no visible rise in infections among schoolchildren since January 10, and said the situation was being monitored by the education ministry.

“It’s only four days since we resumed regular classes… there are no new (Covid-19 – PAP) hotbeds that would indicate an escalation,” Niedzielski said.

He also played down fears that the approaching winter holiday could accelerate the spread of the disease, saying that children will be spending a lot of their free time in the open, which lowers the risk of infection.