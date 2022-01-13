We’re ready for close cooperation with Polish OSCE Chairmanship: Ukraine’s FM

Ukraine is “ready for further close cooperation with the Polish [OSCE] Chairmanship for the good of more effective implementation of OSCE daily order,” Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday, adding that his country and partners were working on a package of solutions designed to stop Russia from bringing about a new surge of war in Europe.

According to FM Kuleba, what resounded at the Thursday session of the OSCE Permanent Council was “consolidated international support for Ukraine in the conditions of military pressure and illegal ultimata on the part of Russia.”

He went on to add that Ukraine’s partners “fully support [Kyiv’s] opinion” that OSCE rules, including the one on free choice of organisations and alliances, are inviolable.

Cited by the Ukrainian MFA, the official stressed that Kyiv was working on bringing about a situation where “instead of [presenting] an ultimatum on European security [Moscow] could start diligently carrying out the so-called Helsinki decalogue, i.e., to stop the aggression in Donbas, cease the occupation of Crimea, undertake factual steps for the conclusion of the other long-term conflicts on the territory of the OSCE, namely Georgia and Moldova — conflicts which it started.”

He stressed that Russia obliged itself under the power of the founding documents of the OSCE not to examine any region of the OSCE as its sphere of influence.

“Regardless of the week of great diplomacy so dissatisfying for Russia, I think that for Russians the only way to confirm the absence of intentions to settle the issues by means of force is the continuation of the discussion within established frameworks, including the OSCE,” FM Kuleba said.

The official went on to add that Kyiv, together with its partners, would continue with the view to implement a package of instruments to stop Russia from triggering a new surge of war in Europe. As he himself put it, the package “has already started working.”

Poland took over the OSCE chairmanship from Sweden on January 1st. This is the second time the country will chair the organisation, having previously done so in 1998. Zbigniew Rau took up the role as the OSCE’s Chairperson-in-Office.