Illegal migrant found working at Swedish PM’s house

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is facing a major scandal as a 25-year-old woman with a deportation order was found to be working at her house as a cleaner. The 25-year old Nicaraguan confessed to the services that she was to be deported from Sweden in 2020 but remained and worked in the country illegally.

A couple of days before last year’s Christmas, Swedish police came to Ms Andersson’s house in response to a security alarm triggered by the cleaning company. The services detained a young cleaner of Nicaraguan origin who, as they found out, was wanted for theft and had been issued a deportation order. According to the Swedish news website Nyheter Idag.se, the woman also does not have a residence permit in the country.

“We checked the person and found that she had a decree to refuse her stay. We passed over the woman to the Swedish Migration Agency,” the commander of the Nacka (municipality and part of Stockholm urban area in Sweden) police reported.

The perpetrator confessed to the services that she was to be deported from Sweden in 2020 but remained and worked in the country illegally. As reported by Swedish media, the woman was sentenced to probation for theft before and searched for since last autumn.

PM Andersson, in power since November, claims that the cleaning company assured her that all of its employees were working legally.

The incident occurred on December 21, however, the Swedish media only reported on it on Wednesday, January 12.