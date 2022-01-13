Poland outlines its OSCE chairmanship goals

Zbigniew Rau, addressing envoys from the 57 members of the OSCE, said in Vienna, on Thursday, that Poland's 2022 chairmanship of would focus on supporting conflict resolution and conflict-affected populations.

Zsolt Szigetvary/PAP/EPA

Poland’s foreign minister said that the risk of war in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe area was nearer than it has been in 30 years.

Poland took over the one-year chairmanship of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the world’s largest security-oriented intergovernmental organization, on January 1.

“It seems that the risk of war in the OSCE area is now greater than ever before in the last 30 years,” said the foreign minister in a speech which outlined Poland’s priorities as the chair of the organisation.

He pointed out that, at the moment, OSCE countries were facing challenges regarding peace and security and said that the Polish presidency would not be indifferent to security concerns raised by any OSCE state.

“Since we are a nation with a traumatic history, which has benefited greatly from peace in Europe, we understand perfectly well which proposals serve peace and those which threaten it,” Rau said.

“The Polish presidency, in agreement with the participating countries, will ensure that the OSCE will play a role in solving the current security challenges in Eastern Europe. We will be open to dialogue and ready to present initiatives aimed at reaching mutual understanding and easing tensions in the OSCE area,” indicated Rau.