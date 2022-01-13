You are here
Poland records general government deficit after three quarters of 2021

Rafał Guz/PAP

After nine months of 2021, central and local governments in Poland recorded a deficit of PLN 3.1 billion (EUR 684 million), the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Thursday.

In quarterly terms, the general government deficit stood at PLN 4.1 billion (EUR 905 million) in Q1, PLN 1.5 billion (EUR 331 million) in Q2, and a PLN 2.5-billion (EUR 552-million) surplus in Q3.


