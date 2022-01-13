Poland reports 16,878 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 481 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 16,878 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 481 deaths over the past 24 hours to Thursday morning, against 16,173 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 16,307 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 17,155 recorded the day prior, including 1,654 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,786 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 202,367 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,751,459 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 48,893,428 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,371,753 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 8,005,749 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.