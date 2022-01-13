Level of Poland’s gas stocks high – deputy min

Polish gas storage facilities are 83-percent full, which makes the country fare very well in this respect against other European countries, a deputy assets minister has said.

Maciej Małecki said in parliament on Thursday, answering lawmakers’ questions about high gas prices, that Russia had limited gas supplies to Western European countries causing the insufficient level of gas storage in Europe.

However, he added “Poland is doing very well against this background, because our gas storage facilities are 83 percent full as compared to 50 percent in Germany and similar numbers across the EU.”