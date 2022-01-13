16 people force PL-BY border, Belarussian services attack Polish officers

“Yesterday, i.e. on January 12, 16 people tried to cross the Polish-Belarusian border illegally. This month there were 391 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland. Tonight, in the section of the Polish Border Guard Cheremcha, Belarusian services threw stones at Polish patrols. Nobody was hurt,” the Border Guard wrote on Twitter.

Moreover, the 28-year-old Syrian woman detained near Michałów on Tuesday, turned out to be healthy and refused to apply for international protection in Poland; she wanted to return to Belarus, the spokeswoman of the Border Guard, Lieutenant Anna Michalska said on Thursday.

Some Polish media wrote about a Syrian citizen on Wednesday evening, criticising Polish services and stressing that she was in poor health. However, according to the Border Guard spokeswoman, after a checkup the doctors decided that her condition was good and there was no need to leave her in the hospital.

Last year, the Border Guard recorded 39,700 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. In December, there were over 1,700 attempts, 8,900 in November, 17,500 in October, 7,700 in September, and 3,500 in August.

A ban on stay in the strip encompassing 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus was introduced for three months, from December 1 to March 1. The inhabitants and emergency services are excluded from this ban. Previously, a state of emergency was in force in the same area.

By mid-2022, a barrier equipped with motion sensors as well as day and night cameras is to be erected on the 180-kilometre section of the border.