US official denies reports of troop pull-out plans

The charge d’affaires at Warsaw’s US embassy, has told the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily there is no discussion of withdrawing US forces from Poland.

Bix Aliu also told the paper that if Russia attacks Ukraine, the USA will strengthen Nato’s eastern flank and impose sanctions such as Moscow has never experienced.

He said in the event of Russian aggression against Ukraine, the US would strengthen its allies from the eastern flank of Nato with the additional presence of American soldiers, adding that this is a sacred commitment. He also said any reinforcement would take place in line with the principle of ‘nothing about us without us.’

Asked about statements by US President Joe Biden in December that talks may be held between the USA, Russia and the main Nato countries, Aliu said he had worked for the administrations of several presidents and could say clearly that Joe Biden has the strongest position against Moscow of any of them.

Aliu said he was glad that talks were under way and that Poland as one of the USA’s key allies on the eastern flank of Nato is in the centre of those talks.

He added that it was great that Warsaw took over the leadership of the OSCE (Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe) on January 1 and that he was very pleased with the important role Poland is playing.

Aliu went on to say it had not yet been announced how many American troops would be stationed in Poland by the end of the year, but gave his assurance that the number will not be reduced, adding that he personally hoped for an increase.

Aliu also told the paper that the new American ambassador to Poland, Mark Brzezinski, should arrive in Warsaw next Friday.