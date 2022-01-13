COVID-19: 16,878 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 16,878 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 4,265,433 including 412,555 still active. The number of active cases increased from 406,038 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 481 new fatalities – 138 from COVID-19 alone and 343 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. This is the highest number during the fourth wave of the pandemic. The death toll in Poland increased to 101,419.

According to the ministry, 202,367 people are quarantined and 3,751,459 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 412,555 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday a total of 48,893,428 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,371,753 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,654 out of 2,786 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 317,788,074 coronavirus cases, 5,532,431 deaths and 263,058,044 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 64,359,409, India has the second most with 36,317,927 cases and Brazil third with 22,718,606.