Charles Michel attempts powergrab, undermining Ursula von der Leyen: report

Charles Michel, the head of the European Council engaged in a “grotesque power struggle” with the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Supported by French President Emmanuel Macron, President Michel who is to coordinate the policies of the EU Member States wants to have more to say, the German weekly “Der Spiegel” wrote.

Campaign against Poland, Hungary intoxicated EU internal cohesion: Hesse politician

see more

During a State of the Union address the EU Council leader “disclosed the typical elements of the EU’s discourse: strategic autonomy, free trade agreements, unity makes us stronger: slogans that many of those present must have heard many times already,” the weekly wrote.

He also raised the topic of financing a “physical border infrastructure”. The facility is to be built on the EU’s external border, between Poland, Latvia and Lithuania on the one hand and Belarus on the other.

This part of the speech was directed at the European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen who is “firmly opposed to such a project. She said it clearly shortly before Mr Michel’s speech at the EU summit,” the weekly noted.

According to Der Spiegel, if Charles Michel wanted a barrier along the EU he should not be talking about it publicly in Berlin and later on in Warsaw. Instead, he should have tried to organise the majority of member states behind the scenes, without publicly disregarding the head of the European Commission.

The European Council “is the most powerful body in the EU. It includes heads of states and governments. However, the fact that the Council is powerful does not mean that Charles Michel is too. Its main task is to coordinate the policies of the member states, a task that can be carried out mainly when it is not noticed from the outside,” “Der Spiegel” wrote.

‘State within a state’ functions in EU: Jean Quatremer for Rock Rachon

“What I am showing is the existence of something that could be called an ‘EPP state’ within the European Union,” Jean Quatremer, the author of the…

see more

But, Charles Michel, “wants to be noticed. His biggest rival [in the fight] for attention is across the street, on the 13th floor of the massive Berlaymont building. Ursula von der Leyen formally manages only one body, however, it employs around 32,000 people, who are distributing hundreds of billions of euros,” the periodical emphasised.

The weekly recalls that “during a joint visit to Ankara in April, the world witnessed two of the highest representatives of the European Union competing for power and prestige. The meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was prepared by Mr Michel’s protocol team.” As a result, “the chairman of the council was next to Erdogan. Von der Leyen had to sit on the couch some distance from him.” The scandal was quickly given an appropriate name: Sofagate.

Many governments, including Germany, are dissatisfied with Charles Michel as he neglects his real duties engaging in the struggle for power.

“His desire for recognition is so great that even his colleagues shake their heads,” Der Spiegel noted. “The president of the European Council is the president of the European Council, not the president of Europe,” ex-head of Michel’s office, Francois Roux noted.

“Michel considers himself a politician, not a bureaucrat. This is part of the problem,” the weekly stressed. “He is still young. Perhaps he is too young for the office, which limits his ambitions,” it added.

Nevertheless, “he is likely to remain in office. He belongs to a family of liberal parties and is under the protection of the President of France. This is the core of the personal packages that are created in the EU, taking into account nationality, party affiliation and professional status. They cannot be undone,” the weekly concluded.