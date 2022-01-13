World News 12.01: NATO-Russia talks, Johnson apologises, Kazakhstan update

The NATO-Russia talks concerning the recent military expansion of Russia and threats of an invasion on Ukraine, the developments in Kazakhstan and on the Polish-Belarusian border, as well as Boris Johnson’s apology for attending drinks in the Downing Street gardens during the lockdown in 2020 and the never-ending struggle of Novak Djokovic in Australia were among the topics covered in the latest episode of World News.

The Alliance representatives told Russia in Brussels NATO was ready to organise a series of discussions pertaining to limitations on missile use in Europe, among others. However, Moscow made it plain they were not ready for such a step. NATO allies also firmly called on Russia to withdraw its forces from Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced that the Russian mission to Kazakhstan is complete. The Collective Security Treaty Organization stated that the military contingent would take 10 days to withdraw from the country.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised to parliament on Wednesday for a party that was held at Downing Street in the middle of a national lockdown. The scandal comes as the support for Johnson within his own party drops.

A leaked email sent by a senior Downing Street aide in May 2020 to over 100 people suggested that the most important officials in the UK had attended a party at the Prime Minister’s official residence during national lockdown.

Johnson admitted he was at the party to the House of Commons.

In the leaked email, the aide invited staff members to take part in the ‘making the most of the lovely weather’ event. The aide also suggested to “bring your own booze”. Newspapers turned beet-red and called the PM to resolve the scandal – as in early 2020, Johnson appealed to follow sanitary rules.

Following a series of controversies regarding his entry to Australia, Novak Djokovic has spoken out. The tennis player explains the circumstances of his infection with COVID-19, while his participation in the Australian Open is still uncertain.

