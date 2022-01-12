World News 12.01: NATO-Russia talks, Omicron spread, Kazakhstan update

The NATO-Russia talks concerning the recent military expansion of Russia and threats of an invasion on Ukraine, the developments in Kazakhstan and on the Polish-Belarusian border, as well as fast-spreading Omicron strain of coronavirus and the never-ending struggle of Novak Djokovic in Australia were among the topics covered in the latest episode of World News.

The Alliance representatives told Russia in Brussels NATO was ready to organise a series of discussions pertaining to limitations on missile use in Europe, among others. However, Moscow made it plain they were not ready for such a step. NATO allies also firmly called on Russia to withdraw its forces from Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced that the Russian mission to Kazakhstan is complete. The Collective Security Treaty Organization stated that the military contingent would take 10 days to withdraw from the country.

As the Omicron variant spreads around the world, country leaders take different measures regarding this issue. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz answered questions from German MPs concerning the introduction of compulsory vaccinations.

According to Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Szimonyte, every Friday, students will be obliged to take free coronavirus antigen tests, which will have to be taken on Sunday, before returning to class on Monday.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said students’ new infections have made the health protocol in schools too complicated, so it won’t be necessary to do an immediate PCR test when one of the colleagues gets infected with the coronavirus. All they can do is take self-tests at home.

According to Anthony Fauci, the US top infectious disease expert, it will not be possible to eliminate COVID-19 from American reality. The US citizens will have to deal with the presence of the virus in their daily lives.

Following a series of controversies regarding his entry to Australia, Novak Djokovic has spoken out. The tennis player explains the circumstances of his infection with COVID-19, while his participation in the Australian Open is still uncertain.

Watch the latest episode of World News to familiarise yourself with those and other pieces of news from around the globe.