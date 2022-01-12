Poland updates EU countries on current situation at Belarusian border

On Wednesday, the Permanent Representative of Poland to the EU, Andrzej Sados, reported on the current migrant situation at the Polish-Belarusian border to the ambassadors of the EU.

Sados reported that by the end of 2021 Poland had nearly 40,000 attempts to illegally cross into the country via the border with Belarus, of which approximately 33,700 were prevented.

The ambassador said that Poland is still dealing with attacks on the border and other dangerous and provocative behaviour, despite a smaller number of group attempts to cross into the country.

He also said that Belarusian and Russian propagandists were spreading more and more absurd slander against Poland, and mentioned the Polish deserter who fled to the Belarusian side and who is providing false information in the media as part of a disinformation campaign against Poland.

Sados added that Poland is making extensive diplomatic efforts to return third-country nationals to their country of origin, but sees an urgent need to develop an effective return mechanism, including forced returns.

According to PAP, Poland welcomed the fact that for France, which took over the presidency of the EU on January 1, the external dimension of migration is a top priority, including the mechanism for coordinating the external dimension of migration (MOCADEM) proposed by France.

The Polish ambassador indicated the need to eliminate the root causes of migration. In this context, among others, he mentioned EU development aid, the strengthening of borders, migration and asylum management systems in third countries and combating migrant smuggling.