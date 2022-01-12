Biological man wins Golden Globe for ‘Best Actress’ in TV drama

Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez, who is a biological man, won the Golden Globe for the “Best Actress” in a television drama, becoming the first-ever transgender actor to scoop the award, which organisers have been long lambasted for, among other things, “lack of diversity” in their ranks.

Ms Rodriguez won the award for playing the character Blanca, a nurse on the LGBT dramatic series, “Pose,” which is distinctive for having the most transgender actors among the cast that any show has ever had.

Commenting on the success, she said: “To the nominees we are Queens. I’m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal.”

The award presented to Mj Rodriguez follows a turbulent period for the organisers of the event, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), who have been widely criticised over the lack of diversity among both its members and the nominees list, as well as for allegations of misconduct, such as influencing votes, which surfaced back in 2021.

Angelique Jackson, the Variety reporter, noted that the investigation revealed that the group did not currently have a single Black member in their nearly 90 member body.

The HFPA claimed that they had made certain changes prior to the ceremony, as the body accepted 21 new members. Yet, they did not manage to avoid the boycott by numerous celebrities, while the TV station NBC cut ties with the organisers anyway and did not broadcast the event at all. The winners were simply announced on social media.

Earlier, the colleagues of Mj Rodriguez starring along with her in the “Pose” drama claimed that the show “was not being properly respected by the larger acting community and award shows.” Now, with the HFPA under heavy fire and with the large support in the liberal celebrity milieu, the trend might have been inverted.