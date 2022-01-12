Talks collapse in Polish miners’ wage dispute

Trade unions from the Polish Mining Group (PGG), Europe’s biggest hard coal producer, have failed to reach agreement with PGG management on Wednesday, planned protests by miners are set to continue.

Last week, the miners blocked rail transports of coal from PGG mines for 48 hours, following up on a similar protest that took place in December.

The workers demand better compensation for working weekends and higher wages. According to unofficial estimates, their demands could cost the company PLN 130-140 million (EUR 28.4-30.6 million) in total.

The Wednesday talks ended with the signing of a protocol of differences by both sides. Negotiations are set to continue on Thursday, but this time in Warsaw, in the presence of the Ministry of State Assets officials.

The miners have not called off yet another coal transport blockage, planned for next Monday.