COVID-19: infection records around the world

As the new coronavirus Omicron variant spreads through populations around the world, many countries have surpassed previous infection rate records. In response, some nations implemented new restrictions and vaccine mandates to combat the spread of the new variant. Despite more than 50 percent of the world population being vaccinated, active COVID-19 cases keep rising in many places around the globe.

In the last 24 hours, numerous countries recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic. Austrian health officials announced a record 17,006 infections on Wednesday. While on Tuesday Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer upheld earlier decisions regarding the vaccination mandate against COVID-19 from, starting February 1. The chancellor himself has contracted the virus recently.

Germany reported 80,430 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, also the highest recorded in a single day since the pandemic began. The previous daily record, reported on November 26, was more than 76,000. Germany’s tally of infections now stands at 7,661,811. The country’s death toll rose by 384 on Wednesday to reach 114,735.

Bulgaria also reported a record high infection rate, since the start of the pandemic, on Wednesday, with the total number daily infections reaching 7,062. Being the European Union’s least vaccinated state, Bulgaria plans to introduce new restrictions to slow the spread and in turn help overcrowded hospitals.

Furthermore, Italy recorded a record high of 220,000 infections with 294 people dead, the Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday. There are currently 2.1 million people infected in the country.

Mexico also announced a record 33,626 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,170,066, Health Ministry data showed. The previous record was set on Saturday when some 30,671 new infections were recorded. The country also reported 162 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths, taking the official death toll since the pandemic began to 300,574.

The US, on the other hand, reported a record-high number of people with COVID-19 hospitalised, fueled by the new Omicron variant, amounting to more than 145,900. According to health officials, this high number of infections is overloading facilities and forcing states to seek emergency solutions.

“Fully vaccinated people account for an increasing proportion of those hospitalised with COVID-19, but hospitalisations among those who received a booster shot are still rare. (…) The risk of hospitalisation was eight times higher in unvaccinated people than in fully vaccinated people.” commercial broadcaster CNN reported

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 314,292,718 coronavirus cases, 5,522,846 deaths and 261,845,172 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 63,390,876, India has the second most with 36,070,510 cases and Brazil third with 22,630,142.