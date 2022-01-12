Pope Francis speaks up on child labour issue

Speaking at his weekly general audience on Wednesday Pope Francis urged governments to combat child labour. “Children who are at an age when they should be playing are forced to work like adults. Let’s think of those children, poor little things, who scour in garbage dumps looking for something useful to trade or sell,” he emphasised.

The Pope also emphasised that in many countries people were being exploited in the unofficial, underground economy, working without benefits or legal protection.

“Let’s think of the victims of work, of children who are forced to work. This is terrible,” the head of the Vatican stressed. The UN International Labour Organisation (ILO) said in a report last year that child labour rose to about 160 million worldwide in 2020.

The ILO report, conducted with the UN children agency UNICEF, said progress to end child labour had stalled for the first time in 20 years at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, reversing a previously downward trend.

Pope Francis also said that the lack of work was a “social injustice” and that while charity and handouts for the jobless were important, they filled the stomach but did not dispense dignity. “Governments must give everyone the possibility of earning their bread because this gives them dignity. Work anoints people with dignity,” he stressed.

According to ILO, Africa has the largest number of child workers in the world, with about 72 million and approximately 43 percent of them doing hazardous work.

At the audience, the Pope asked for a moment of silence to remember the unemployed, victims of industrial accidents and those who had taken their own lives after losing their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

At times due to the pandemic, many people experience the ordeal of not having a job that allows them to live tranquilly. Often they become so desperate that it drives them to the point of losing all hope and the desire to live. Let us #PrayTogether for them.

