Poland reports 16,173 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 684 deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 16,173 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 684 deaths over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, against 11,406 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 17,155 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 18,095 recorded the day prior, including 1,682 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,790 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 183,295 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,741,583 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 48,643,742 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,329,145 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 7,828,008 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.