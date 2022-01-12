US ‘quietly’ approves aid package for Ukraine: report

According to the US broadcaster CNN and Politico news website, the White House “quietly” approved an additional USD 200 mln (EUR 176 mln) military aid package for Ukraine in December. The media outlets pointed out that the President used a special legal ploy to bypass the procedures.

According to Politico, Joe Biden used a rule that authorises the president to request the Pentagon through the State Department to hand over US equipment to a country in distress. CNN said the new bailout was approved in December.

A source in the US Congress reported that parliament was officially notified about it before the end of last year, but the ruling administration was vigilant not “to disseminate information” on the matter.

Politico pointed out that the package includes, among other things, a radar system and naval equipment. However, the date of delivery of the equipment has reportedly not been established yet.

According to the US State Department, the country has sent arms and military equipment worth more than USD 2.5 bn (EUR 2.2 bn) to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of Crimea and Donbass.