Nationality of migrants trying to cross border is changing: Border Guard

“Although Iraqis still dominate the numbers of foreigners trying to cross the border, citizens of other countries appear more and more often,” Border Guard (SG) spokeswoman, Lt Anna Michalska, told the Polish Press Agency. Recently officers detained people coming from Yemen and Lebanon.

Opinion: gauntlet thrown down to the West

Since the beginning of the crisis created by Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime at the border with Poland, it has been clear that a migratory route is…

see more

In the last 24 hours, the Polish Border Guard prevented 68 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Two larger groups of 15 and 18 foreigners forced the Polish border near the Border Guard post in Mielnik.

Moreover, in sections patrolled by the Polish Border Guard, Dubicze Cerkiewne and Lipsk, Belarusian services tried to unsight Polish officers with lasers and damaged the barbed wire.







The Border Guard spokeswoman added that among the migrants trying to force the border, were citizens of Cameroon, Cuba, Gabon, Ghana, India, the Ivory Coast, the Congo and Palestine.

“On Wednesday, from midnight to 7 am, there were six attempts to illegally cross the border. Among these people were four citizens of Yemen and two citizens of Iran. The migrants crossed the tracks near the Border Guard post in Michałów,” she added.

W dn.11.01 granicę��������próbowało nielegalnie przekroczyć 68 osób.

Grupy 18 os. i 15 os. nielegalnie przekroczyły gr. na odcinku #PSGMielnik .Na odcinkach #PSGDubiczeCerkiewne i #PSGLipsk miały miejsce prowokacje ze strony ����służb-oślepianie laserami i uszkodzenie concertiny. pic.twitter.com/VHJgtjIWNL

— Straż Graniczna (@Straz_Graniczna) January 12, 2022

Last year, the Border Guard recorded 39,700 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. In December, there were over 1,700 attempts, 8,900 in November, 17,500 in October, 7,700 in September, and 3,500 in August.

A ban on stay in the strip encompassing 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus was introduced for three months, from December 1 to March 1. The inhabitants and emergency services are excluded from this ban. Previously, a state of emergency was in force in the same area.

By mid-2022, a barrier equipped with motion sensors as well as day and night cameras is to be erected on the 180-kilometre section of the border.