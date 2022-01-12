COVID-19: 16,173 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 16,173 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 4,248,559 including 406,038 still active. The number of active cases increased from 394,335 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 684 new fatalities – 181 from COVID-19 alone and 503 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. This is the highest number during the fourth wave of the pandemic. The death toll in Poland increased to 100,938.

According to the ministry, 183,295 people are quarantined and 3,741,583 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 406,038 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday a total of 48,643,742 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,329,145 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,682 out of 2,790 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 314,292,718 coronavirus cases, 5,522,846 deaths and 261,845,172 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 63,390,876, India has the second most with 36,070,510 cases and Brazil third with 22,630,142.