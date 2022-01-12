The Alliance should speak with one voice: Polish Ambassador to NATO

During the NATO-Russia meeting, Poland wants the North Atlantic Alliance to stress that it does not agree with the Kremlin’s aggressive actions. I hope that the allies will speak with one voice on this matter, Polish ambassador to NATO, Tomasz Szatkowski, said.

“We are looking for opportunities for dialogue with Russia in areas where such dialogue would be important to every sensible actor in international politics. Issues such as transparency of activities, implementation of existing disarmament agreements or confidence-building measures, areas that can also be discussed at the OSCE forum,” ambassador Szatkowski pointed out.

According to the official, NATO-Russia talks should not become the basis or a pretext for questioning certain foundations of NATO’s policy or lowering the membership status of some Alliance countries. These talks should not divide NATO, he added.

“The Russia-NATO Council is an area of ​​dialogue, but not of negotiation. Poland wants to emphasise that we do not agree with Russia’s aggressive actions. We will communicate this position to the Russian side. The point is to express a common position that we do not agree with the aggression against Ukraine, but also aggressive actions against Georgia, or hybrid and cybernetic actions against our allies. I hope we will speak with one voice on this matter,” the ambassador to NATO stressed.

He added that the determination of the Alliance in this matter will be of great importance for building security in the world. This will also affect the situation in the Pacific region, the position of China, which the US is afraid of in this area.





Mr Szatkowski believes that the course of Wednesday’s meeting will decide NATO’s next steps regarding Russia.

“The talks may also translate into the agenda of Poland’s presidency in the OSCE. We can outline the areas around which we will work in the OSCE forum,” he pointed out.

The ambassador also notes that the de-escalation of tensions on the part of Russia is still not visible. “The concentration of Russian troops on the eastern border of Ukraine is still ongoing. We are talking about holding a gun to Ukraine’s head. However, we hear a change of position. Russia says that progress in the talks is possible,” the diplomat concluded.