We understand Russia better than our partners: Polish FM

“I always try to pay attention to the fact that Nord Stream 2 not only exports gas, but also exports Russian business culture. This can be seen in the business connections of influential people in the German political elite, similarly in Austria, and to a lesser extent in France. You can see quite a bit of dependence there,” the head of the Foreign Ministry, Zbigniew Rau, said in an interview with the Polish weekly, “Gazeta Polska”, published on Wednesday.

Asked whether the last six months had shown that it was the Polish perspective that turned out to be a more accurate diagnosis when it comes to Russia’s behaviour, he replied that “we in Poland know and understand Russia better than our partners, allies and friends in the West.”

He added that “even from a historical perspective, it is hard for us, here in Poland, to ever be wrong about Russia”.

When asked if Russia would attack Ukraine, the Foreign Minister emphasised that responsible policy boils down to being prepared for any situation.

“I would say this, there are those in NATO who envision the consequences that will meet Russia after a possible attack on Ukraine. Sanctions and similar instruments. There are also those who believe that these consequences should be known in advance and are actively trying to prevent them. For example, by strengthening NATO’s eastern flank militarily and providing support to Ukraine in various ways,” he stressed.

He added that “both approaches are being implemented, however the discussion boils down to which one should be dominant.”

When asked about the first conversation with the new head of the German Foreign Ministry, Annalena Baerbock, the minister replied that “there are topics in which our perception of affairs is similar”.

“There are, of course, social or economic issues, where our visions will remain divergent. However, my discussions so far with both the minister herself and her wider political environment are favourable from the Polish perspective. First of all, because we do not admonish each other. If we do not admonish each other, it means that we respect each other,” the Foreign Minister concluded.