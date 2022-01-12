CSTO forces to remain in Kazakhstan until ‘situation is stable’: Russian general

Andrey Serdyukov, a Russian general commanding the mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) in Kazakhstan, announced that the more than 2,000-strong contingent would stay in the country “until the situation is fully stabilised.”

On Tuesday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the country’s parliament that the military bloc “will start withdrawing its troops from Kazakhstan in two days’ time,” adding that the troops will depart the Central Asian nation completely over the following 10 days.

“In the face of the chaos that prevailed, especially in the southern part of the country, including the largest and richest Almaty, the introduction of these forces was perceived as a relief by the country’s inhabitants,” Gaziz Abishev, a Kazakh analyst, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

“The protests and their scale, as well as brutality, came as a surprise to the law enforcement apparatus and demonstrated its inability to respond adequately,” he added.

As the expert pointed out, “the public expectation is that when the tasks set for the CSTO contingent are completed, these forces will leave Kazakhstan.”

A contingent of troops from Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan arrived in Kazakhstan on January 6 at the request of the country’s president. According to the announcements, these forces were to ensure the protection of key administrative and military facilities.

CSTO is a military-political bloc created after the collapse of the USSR under the leadership of Russia.