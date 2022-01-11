World News 11.01: Geneva talks aftermath, Kazakhstan report, Nord Stream 2

The aftermath of the US-Russia talks in Geneva, Kazakhstan developments, a daily report from the Polish-Belarusian border and the discontent over Nord Stream 2 within the ruling bloc in Germany are among the topics covered in the latest episode of World News.

The talks between the US and Russian delegations in Geneva have come to a close, but an agreement has not yet been reached. Neither side is optimistic after the talks, but they are looking towards upcoming meetings to resolve the ongoing tensions surrounding Ukraine and Central-Eastern Europe.

The situation in Kazakhstan is steadily calming down. Some 10,000 protesters have been detained since the outbreak of the anti-government demonstrations; the CSTO troops will start to withdraw in two days, however, Vladimir Putin said the forces will stay there for as long as the President of Kazakhstan decides.

Despite harsh weather conditions, every day migrants are still trying to cross from Belarus into Poland. The Border Guard detected 68 attempts to make the crossing within the last 24 hours.

The German’s SPD party has called for an end to the political dispute over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as it is already completed. The ruling block’s junior coalition partner, the Greens, oppose the project, as do many EU member states and the US.

All across the world countries continue to report record high SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection rates and even hospitalisations. With over 305 million COVID-19 cases confirmed worldwide, governments are scrambling to counteract the pandemic’s latest wave fuelled by the Omicron variant.

This episode also features an interview with Jan Piekło, a former ambassador to Ukraine, who spoke about the social mood in the country and the real possibility of a Russian invasion.

Watch the latest episode of World News to familiarise yourself with those and other pieces of news from around the globe.