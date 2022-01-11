Past year the 5th hottest since 1850: climate analysis centre

According to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), the past year was the fifth hottest since the start of recording average annual temperatures in 1850, the BBC news service reported.

The average temperature in 2021 was 1.1°C to 1.2°C higher than the temperatures from before the industrial era, about 150 years ago.

Although governments have committed to limiting global temperature increases by 1.5°C to contain climate change, scientists stress that time is running out.

The hottest years recorded so far are 2020 and 2016. The last seven years have been the hottest such period in history, according to C3S.

Europe experienced a hot summer, and temperature records in the western US and Canada were broken by several degrees. Large summer fires in Europe destroyed almost entire cities and killed hundreds of people.

C3S said temperatures in early 2021 were relatively low compared to recent years, but the average temperature in June was at least one of the four hottest ever.

Carbon dioxide concentration reached 414.3 parts per million last year, rising at a similar pace as 2020. The scientists also noted that the level of methane in the atmosphere increased, reaching an unprecedented value of about 1,876 parts per billion.

The methane growth rate was also higher than in 2020. According to C3S, both rates were very high compared to satellite data from the last two decades. Scientists say that lowering methane levels is important because this gas has a stronger effect than CO2, but lasts much shorter in the Earth’s atmosphere.

The C3S data comes from the constellation of Sentinel satellites that monitor the Earth from orbit, as well as from ground-level measurements.