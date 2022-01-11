Czech MFA suspends licence to sell arms to Kazakhstan

Prompted by the outburst of violence that seized Kazakhstan on the first days of 2022, Czech FM Jan Lipavský suspended the issuing of licences to export special goods, namely equipment that could be used to quash protests, to the Central Asian country.

The MFA in Prague informed the Industry and Commerce Ministry about its decision, as the latter is responsible for issuing licences and supervising their implementation. According to available ministerial data for 2020, Czech companies enjoyed 11 export licences worth a total of EUR 17 bn.

The export permissions refer to, among others, firearms, vehicles and chemicals, including those used to quell riots.

FM Lipavský’s decision was made in the wake of the protests that broke out in Kazakhstan on January 2. The spark that made people take to the streets was the increase in gas prices. To give vent to their disappointment, protesters stormed government buildings and shops in Kazakhstan’s largest city Almaty.

The protests, however, were ruthlessly quelled by the Kazakh security forces of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who, by issuing a “shoot to kill” order, legitimised the killing of his own citizens.

“A president who issues an order to shoot civilians without any warning needs no solidarity. Our solidarity belongs with the people of Kazakhstan,” Czech FM Lipavský wrote on Twitter.

— Jan Lipavský (@JanLipavsky) January 10, 2022

For Hungary, it is stability above all

The case of the protests in Kazakhstan brought about a differing response from the Czech Republic and Hungary. The Czech MFA seems to side with the protesters, expressing words of criticism about Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán’s recent statement in support of Kazakh President Tokayev.

“Prime Minister [Orbán] talked with President Tokayev today and expressed his solidarity and condolences over the many, many casualties and we have offered, of course, our help,” Hungarian FM Péter Szijjártó said.

“Peace and stability in Central Asia are in our interest,” FM Szijjártó said during a Tuesday videoconference of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS). “The attempts to destabilise the situation and coups d’état are entirely contrary to our interests as they usually result in giving way to terrorist activities and the spreading of radical extremist ideologies that usually give birth to migration waves,” the official added.

Referring to the protests in Kazakhstan, the FM said that similar violence-involving unsettling situations should be preempted in the future. “No perpetrators of acts of violence must not be justified nor any space can be surrendered to proliferating terrorist or extremist ideologies,” he said.

The official expressed his conviction that the events in Kazakhstan proved the great importance of economic development in the region, as it is economic development that constitutes the foundation of stability and peace. “This is why the [Hungarian] government supports the idea of the OTS with the view to bolster further investments in Central Asia.

Mr Szijjártó added that all Hungarian citizens who asked for help had already been transported to Hungary.

Hungary enjoys an observer member state status within the OTS.