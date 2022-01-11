Opposition leader says gov’t responsible for high prices

"Holding power does not mean high, unrestricted salaries and gigantic funds, that are spent on offices," Tusk said, referring to those who are ruling Poland, adding it also meant responsibility for what was going on in Poland.

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

Donald Tusk, the leader of Poland’s main opposition party, has sharply criticised the government and has blamed it for increased inflation.

“It is the government which is responsible for the growth of energy prices and high prices, in general,” Tusk, who is also the leader of the European People’s Party (EPP), told reporters on Tuesday.

“The Polish people have already begun to understand this,” he stated.

“Holding power does not mean high, unrestricted salaries and gigantic funds, that are spent on offices,” Tusk said, referring to those who are ruling Poland, adding it also meant responsibility for what was going on in Poland.

“So you are responsible for what is going on as long as you are holding power,” he said.

Tusk also announced that, this week, the Civic Coalition would file with the Sejm, lower house, a draft law designed to protect small businesses and such institutions as hospitals, nursing homes and cultural centres against gas price rises.