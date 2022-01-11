Putin’s blunt policy gives him upper hand in talks with West: German media

Vladimir Putin forced the US to hold talks with him by threatening war and is setting their agenda; the ego of the Russian president is boosted by the fact that he grabbed the attention of US, EU and NATO by sending 100,000 soldiers to the Ukrainian border, the German media have commented on the US-Russia series of talks.

“Russia’s maximum demands give the Kremlin the upper hand in negotiations with the West,” stated the “Rheinpfalz” newspaper, describing the attitude of the Russian side in the talks.

The newspaper noted that “just like in the times of the Cold War,” the US is the only Western country that matters to Putin, “because they remain a superpower.”

According to the daily, as long as the stakes are so high, Putin can count on the Europeans not to further arm Ukraine for fear of escalation, and to postpone Kyiv’s accession to NATO.

In the opinion of “Rheinpfalz”, although there will be no return to the 1997 NATO line of stationing, as demanded by the Kremlin, it is very likely that the talks about medium-range missiles will be held.

The “Rheinische Post” newspaper, on the other hand, noted that the fact that the Moscow leader “grabbed the attention of US, EU and NATO by sending 100,000 soldiers to the Ukrainian border is certainly a good thing for the Kremlin leader.”

“In essence, Vladimir Putin is doing the opposite of responsible, honest behaviour in the globalised world of 2022, namely, resurrecting the gunboat policy of the imperialist states of the 19th and 20th centuries,” the daily wrote.

“In this respect, the negotiations already take into account Putin’s sense of prestige and his longing for former Soviet power. Moscow as a factor of strength and NATO that is interested in Russia’s affairs – for the Kremlin this is value in itself,” the “Rheinische Post” stated.

The newspaper believes that the reaction of the West “should be based on such conclusions: on the one hand, the Ukrainians need specific support, and on the other hand, Putin must know that he would pay a lot for an armed campaign.”