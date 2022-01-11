FM expresses sorrow over EP president’s death

He was elected to the EP chair on July 3 2019.

JULIEN WARNAND/PAP/EPA

Poland’s foreign minister on Tuesday expressed his sorrow over the death of European Parliament (EP) President David Sassoli, who died on Monday night aged 65.

“I was very sad to hear about the loss of David Sassoli, my thoughts go out to his family and his countrymen,” Zbigniew Rau wrote on Twitter, adding that the politician was known as “a great Italian and European”.

Sassoli, who had suffered from leukaemia in the past, died from an immunological disfunction.In the autumn Sassoli was hospitalised with severe pneumonia which was unconnected with Covid-19.

