Last year saw new record for Polish Investment Zone

Kalbar/TFN

The year 2021 saw record-high investments in the Polish Investment Zone covering Poland’s entire territory, a deputy development and technology minister has told PAP.

“Last year, a total of 713 decisions were issued to support new investments in the Polish Investment Zone,” Grzegorz Piechowiak told PAP on Monday.

“The investments totalled PLN 37.1 billion (EUR 8.2 billion) and are expected to create over 16,800 new jobs,” he added.

According to Piechowiak, despite the coronavirus pandemic, Poland continues to be one of the most attractive investment destinations. “This applies to both foreign and Polish investors, with a growing number coming from the SME (small and medium-sized enterprise – PAP) sector,” he said.

In 2021, the number of new projects grew by 92 percent year on year, the value of investments increased by 145 percent, and the number of new jobs by 186 percent compared to 2020, Piechowiak said, quoting ministry data.

The Polish Investment Zone was established in Poland in 2018 to support new investments. Since September 2018, tax reliefs have no longer been available only in special economic zones but can be granted in the entire country.