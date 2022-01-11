Poland reports 11,406 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 493 deaths

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland recorded 11,406 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 493 deaths over the past 24 hours to Tuesday morning, against 7,785 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 18,095 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 18,160 recorded the day prior, including 1,737 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,803 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 167,062 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,737,797 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 48,394,222 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,276,912 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 7,673,435 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.