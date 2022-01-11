Infections on the rise, minister warns

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

Covid-19 infections will rise steadily in the coming weeks although increases should remain small owing to the still weak presence of the Omicron variant in Poland, the health minister said on Tuesday.

Adam Niedzielski also said 11,400 new infections and 493 deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, with the share of Omicron in the infection count at 3 percent on Friday and 7 percent on Monday.

“Now we should expect a steady rise in infections. It will not be big, because as yet we have no escalation connected to the Omicron strain,” Niedzielski told the TVN24 news channel.

Asked if he believed experts who say daily infection figures could reach 150-200 thousand, Niedzielski said his ministry was preparing “for all possible scenarios, the blackest, the most dramatic, as well as the less catastrophic ones.”