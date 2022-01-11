Body of tourist found in Polish Tatras

Grzegorz Momot/PAP

Rescuers in Poland’s Tatra Mountains have found a body, believed to be that of a tourist who went missing on Saturday.

The body was found in the Jarzabcza Valley near the Low Pass in the Western Tatras on the night of Monday to Tuesday, by a team from the Tatra Volunteer Search and Rescue Emergency Service (TOPR).

Although still to be confirmed by police it is thought the corpse belongs to a 46-year-old man who set off on a lone hike on Saturday,

A member of the rescue team told PAP that the probable cause of death was a fall from a great height.

The search for the man began on Monday evening after a concerned family member contacted the TOPR after losing contact with him. Eleven rescuers participated in the search operation which used drones and mobile phone tracking equipment.

According to the Tatra National Park authorities, conditions in the higher parts of the Tatra Mountains are very difficult.

Packed and frozen snow hard has made trails slippery, and, above 2000 metres, they are also covered with a thick layer of ice. Strong winds also make it difficult to move along mountain ridges.