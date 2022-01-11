Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a Jetson ONE! Europe’s first ‘passenger drone’ takes to the skies

The futuristic machine, which resembles a one-person flying chair and is made from aluminium and carbon fibre, is powered by eight electric motors and can reach a top speed of 63 mph or 102 km/h with a maximum flight time of 20 minutes.

A Polish-Swedish company has become the first in Europe and one of the first in the world to create and produce a commercially available passenger drone that can be bought and flown by anyone.

Created by company Jetson, which was founded by Swede Peter Ternstrӧm and Pole Tomasz Patan, the octocopter, called Jetson ONE is described by the company as “a commercially available personal electric aerial vehicle that you can own and fly”.Jetson

Tomasz Patan, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Jetson, and the main person behind the Jetson ONE’s technical design and construction told Red Bull Poland: “The topic of flying cars and taxis is very fashionable at the moment.

A film of the Jetson ONE’s official launch in the Błędów Desert in southern Poland gathered several million views in its first 24 hours of going live and has since amassed nearly 14 million views on Youtube.Jetson

“I remember the story ‘The Jetsons’ [a popular American animation from the 1960s], which for many of us was a sign of what was to come in the future.

“We wanted to create the opportunity of experiencing the very pleasant feeling of flying freely in every direction. As a result, it’s a machine more similar to a water scooter or a quad which can be used in free time – to have fun.”

Costing $92,000, the vehicle takes one hour to charge and can only be used by a pilot with a maximum weight of 95kg.

Although it is currently only designed for recreational purposes, Patan says that the company hasn’t ruled out its use in the service of the army, emergency services, border guard or the quick transportation of valuable goods.

The company already has 12 clients lined up to receive Jetson ONE vehicles in 2022, half of them from the US and others from Germany, Sweden, Italy and Spain, with many more signed up for 2023.