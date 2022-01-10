World News 10.01: US-Russia talks, Kazakhstan protests burnout, border crisis

US-Russia talks in Geneva, the burnout of protests in Kazakhstan, the ongoing crisis on the Polish-Belarusian frontier as well as the constant struggle with the Omicron strain tide were the main topics covered in the latest episode of World News.

This episode also features the interview with Przemysław Piotr Żurawski vel Grajewski, a political scientist who spoke about yet another round of talks between Washington and Moscow.

Watch the latest World News episode to familiarise yourself with those and other hot news from all around the globe.