World News 09.01: Kazakhstan crisis, unrest in Eastern Europe, border report

The ongoing crisis in Kazakhstan, possible sanctions against the Kremlin, as well as unrest at the Polish-Belarusian frontier and the pandemic report with the Winter Olympics in Beijing coming up were the main topics covered in the latest episode of World News.

This episode also features the interview with Małgorzata Bonikowska, the CEO of the International Relations Centre, who analysed the current developments in Kazakhstan and, amid the Russian involvement, their possible impact on the incoming round of NATO-Russia talks.

Watch the latest World News episode to familiarise yourself with those and other hot news from all around the globe.