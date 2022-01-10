Football: Wolfsburg signs gifted Polish winger Kamiński

The German side VFL Wolfsburg has signed Jakub Kamiński for a reported EUR 10 mln fee, which is one of the highest transfers in the history of Polish Ekstraklasa. Until the end of June, the talented winger will stay on loan at his current club, Lech Poznań, who are fighting for the league title in Poland.

The 19-year-old midfielder signed a five-year contract with his new club, also represented by another Pole, Bartosz Białek.

📃✒️ ANNOUNCE Kaminski! 🇵🇱

Jakub #Kaminski will move to #VfLWolfsburg in the summer.

The Polish international signs a 5-year contract with the Wolves keeping him here until 2027!

Welcome Jakub! 👏 pic.twitter.com/CkSnIhUONT

— VfL Wolfsburg EN/US 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) January 10, 2022

“We are consistent in pursuing our path of recruiting young, talented and successful players, and Jakub Kamiński is one of them. Although his preferred position is a winger, he is a very versatile footballer, capable of playing as an attacking midfielder and defender. He has a great mentality and a great passion for work, has got dynamics, pace and athletics as well (…). Long story short, we are very happy that Jakub chose VfL and will strengthen our squad from the summer of 2022,” said Marcel Schafer, a sports director in Wolfsburg, quoted by the official club website.

In the current season, Kamiński has played in 19 games for Lech, who is leading the standings of the Polish Ekstraklasa. He scored 6 goals and recorded 3 assists. Kamiński also made his debut for the senior national team, against San Marino.

The transfer of Kamiński is one of the highest outgoing transactions from Poland. His former teammate, Jakub Moder, swapped Lech for Brighton and Hove Albion for a record EUR 11 mln fee.

What a cameo off the bench! 😍 Jakub is yesterday's @AmexUK Player of the Match. 💫 pic.twitter.com/Ipd0hfABLH

— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 9, 2022

One could say Moder, who has impressed in his recent club performances, paved the way for other talented players from the Polish league. Earlier in January, the 18-year-old wonderkid Kacper Kozłowski has joined Brighton who paid his former team EUR 11 mln as well.

Albion are delighted to confirm the signing of 18-year-old Polish international, Kacper Kozlowski from Ekstraklasa side Pogon Szczecin. ✍️

🤝 @FirstTouchGames // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️

— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 5, 2022