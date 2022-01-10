Over 3,000 forged documents seized at PL-UA border: report

Last year in the Podkarpackie province, southeastern Poland, the Border Guard seized over 3,000 various forged documents – a thousand more than in 2020. To detect fake papers, officers can count on not only their experience, but also access to international databases and modern equipment.

The documents in question primarily included certificates of employment and study in Poland, but also forged driving licenses and ID cards. They were used mainly by the citizens of Ukraine and Moldova.

Recently, a 34-year-old Haitian citizen volunteered for check-in at the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing in Korczowa. He presented a passport issued in his country and a residence permit in France. The Border Guard officers became suspicious because it lacked many security elements.

As the uniforms found out, the document that authorised him to stay and work in France was false. He admitted that he had bought it for EUR 1,000 and actually wanted to go to France, where his partner is.

Another interesting case recorded at the crossing in Korczowa involved the check of a bus with 23 Moldovan citizens inside. It turned out all of them had false certificates of work in Poland. They heard accusations of attempting to cross the border illegally and using false documents.

When looking for a job in Poland, many foreigners purchase forged driving licenses authorising, for example, to drive trucks which may carry dangerous loads – 285 such documents were seized. There were also forged identity cards, covid certificates and border control stamps to hide a stay in Poland or another European Union country longer than permitted by law. A characteristic feature were stamps from air crossings in Barcelona, ​​Vienna and Prague.