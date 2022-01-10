UN Special Rapporteur lambasts brutality of Dutch police

The UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, Nils Melzer, has refuted allegations by the Dutch police, whom he accused of brutally suppressing anti-governmental demonstrations and using tortures. According to the police, the rapporteur’s reaction was exaggerated and they made a complaint against him.

A demonstration of the opponents of the government’s COVID-19 pandemic strategy in Amsterdam earlier in January turned into riots, as videos and photos of brutal police interventions, including footage of a police dog biting one of the protesters and the officers beating the demonstrators with truncheons has gone viral in the internet.

Mr Melzer referred to the actions by the Dutch police, describing them as “one of the most disgusting examples of police brutality since the [murder of] George Floyd” in the US.

He went on to say that he would send an official protest on this matter. “Police officers and their superiors must be prosecuted for torture,” says the UN rapporteur, adding that “this brutality must end here and now.”

The police refute these allegations, and the police unions have officially filed a complaint against the rapporteur with the UN. Officers believe Nils Melzer drew premature conclusions and accuses him of not knowing the context of the situation.

In an interview with the NOS website on Monday, the rapporteur reiterated his allegations and stressed that the escalation of violence had been so great that it required “a swift and firm response.”

“Officers beat and then let the police dog bite a person,” Mr Melzer said, noting that it was unnecessary and disproportionate and that the victim could have died from it.

“I have enough experience in the fields of war, military action and police brutality to say it was an example of torture,” he stated.

The UN rapporteur, who is a law professor, expressed concern that police brutality could radicalise societies in various parts of the world.